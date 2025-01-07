BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The boss is back in town this week after a stint at his vacation home in Florida.

But this isn't really the time for bubbly anticipation.

At some point the favorable vibes are going to return. Dabo Swinney is going to hire a defensive coordinator, the Tigers are going to have legitimate aspirations of being an elite team, and off they'll go.

But right now? In his long-awaited staff meeting yesterday afternoon?

From our read on things, this meeting lasted hours and certainly wasn't of the congratulatory variety for an ACC championship, 10 wins and the first playoff trip in four years.

THE BOSS IS BACK IN TOWN