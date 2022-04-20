THE CLEMSON 30: Dustin Fry
The questions, three of them, are short but open-ended:
1) What are you up to nowadays?
2) What are your thoughts on the state of Clemson Football?
3) What do you make of the current landscape of college athletics amid the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness?
Tigerillustrated.com has spent the past two months tracking down 30 former Clemson football figures whose names still resonate with fans.
We will spend the better part of the next two months sharing their responses.
Today our ninth installment in THE CLEMSON 30 series features former Clemson offensive lineman Dustin Fry.
WHAT HE'S DOING NOW
I'm with my family in Tryon, N.C. I was part of Chad Morris' staff that got fired at Arkansas. And then COVID hit. So I haven't coached since Arkansas.
I'm kind of getting back into it this year at the high school level. I'm volunteering at Polk County High School, helping with their offense. It's been a crazy two years with the firing and then COVID. I just got a little burned out by coaching. It was never my plan to be out for two years; it was kind of just what happened.
I've really just been enjoying my family. I have two boys. My oldest is autistic, so that's one of the reasons we ended up finding Tryon and staying put here. When we were at Dallas with SMU and then at Arkansas, he had to change schools about four times in three years. That type of movement isn't great for autistic kids, so we set out to find a place where we could set up shop, a home base. Tryon Elementary and Polk County schools have been great for us, and for my sons.
This past December I was close to getting back into coaching at the college level but it didn't happen. There were a couple of opportunities, one that was really close that ended up not working out. That's OK, though. That's just kind of how the job is. So we're just living here and enjoying life. My volunteering with the high school has allowed me to start getting back around football a little bit. It's been a lot of fun teaching from the ground up and not having to deal with recruiting and all that. You can just kind of coach football and teach kids and mentor them.
We had those good runs at SMU, and obviously Arkansas didn't happen how we wanted it to.
