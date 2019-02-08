THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson apparel is almost impossible to come by in the neighboring Alabama/Georgia border communities of Phenix City and Columbus.

A year ago, they couldn't find a Clemson hat for Justyn Ross as he prepared to make his college choice. And it's not much different now, even after Ross and the Tigers decapitated Alabama in the national championship game.

"You can find Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and occasionally Mississippi State," said Tracey DuBose, wife of Ross' high school coach Jamey DuBose.

"People here who have Clemson stuff are either recruits who went on a visit there, or members of Justyn's family."

Hearing this is when it truly dawns on you just how much Clemson has expanded its recruiting reach as Dabo Swinney's masterpiece grows ever more masterful.