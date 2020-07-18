As we have referenced periodically, Dabo Swinney assigns Clemson’s assistants one task in recruiting that carries more weight than any others: Convince the candidates on the recruiting board to visit.

Get a prospect to visit, Swinney concludes, and the Tigers will have a reasonable chance. Because once a prospect and his influences engage with the people and experience the culture, Clemson sells itself.

Then, it went without saying, maintained the sell.