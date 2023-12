BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's recruiting activity in December may not be over.

And that doesn't even account for the planning phase of the coaching staff's Elite Junior Day which is now just a few weeks away.

THE CLEMSON RECRUITING PROCESS (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!