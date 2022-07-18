The four-stars are pouring in this month, branding them one of if not the hottest schools in recruiting. Its huge recruiting gathering to start June is really paying dividends -- despite some question to the contrary.

If that sounds familiar, no, we're not talking about Clemson.

It's referencing Oklahoma -- which, as you can logically surmise, is recruiting with a methodology awfully similar to Clemson under Brent Venables.

With the introduction of NIL, camouflaged pay-for-play recruiting enticements (and some not-so-masked), credible question existed this offseason about how the Dabo Swinney way would translate in the evolving recruiting landscape.

Clemson has answered the bell in authoritative fashion this summer, catapulting to No. 4 in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings with 13 acquisitions since the start of June -- and 15 of its 17 total since mid-April rating as four-stars or higher.