THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Take the most scenic beachfront vacation spot you can imagine, and picture yourself there for a couple weeks.

A week in, your spoiled kids get bored and start complaining about the same old thing every day.

That's the best analogy we can come up with for the current hysteria about college football being broken because two monsters are lording over the sport.

A bunch of fans, and more than a few sportswriters who want fresh storylines, are those spoiled kids crying in paradise.