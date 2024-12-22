The Day After

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Everything seems bigger in Texas.

Even the problems.

Consider this: From 2013 to 2023 (11 seasons), Clemson never finished worse than 36th nationally in yards-per-rush defense.

And in that time span they finished in the Top 10 six times (2014, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022).

This year they've allowed 4.71 yards per rush and that will rank outside the top 100.

Outside the top 100.

As for what Dabo Swinney will do in the coming days ...

