Tigerillustrated.com

As Dexter Lawrence meandered toward the celebratory locker room Monday night, Beth Clements – wife of the university president – threw her arm around his neck and pulled his head close.

“You had everything to do with this,” she said.

Numerous teammates sought out Lawrence afterward, attempting to make sure the suspended defensive tackle understood his important contribution to the cause.