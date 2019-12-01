THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We've been around this rivalry a long time, and there was no reason to be there Saturday other than to witness a rare spectacle.

It's true that the rivalry has traditionally leaned strongly in Clemson's favor. It's also true that there's been a long list of low moments for South Carolina at the hands of the Tigers.

But we dare say there's never been a stronger feeling of being at a funeral than the vibe that accompanied late Saturday morning into the afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

You could feel it everywhere -- from the wide swaths of empty parking spaces two hours before the game, to the blank expressions among athletics department staffers assigned to the press box, to the vast array of aluminum that greeted Clemson's players when they went out for pregame warm-ups.