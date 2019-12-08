THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

If you watched LSU closely in Saturday's smashing of Georgia, how could you not be enormously impressed with the Bayou Bengals' offensive cast of stars?

How could you not be blown away by Joe Burrow's smooth, effortless precision? How could you not be awed by all the different ways Clyde Edwards-Helaire can hurt a defense? How can you not be enamored with the assortment of prolific wideouts?