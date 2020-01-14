The Day After
50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!
NEW ORLEANS, La. | Brad Scott was making his way from the radio booth down to Clemson's locker room, saying his goodbyes to a couple of Tigerillustrated.com reporters who have covered him a long time.
We asked Scott one simple question:
Is that the best college football offense you've ever seen?
It took Scott less than a second to respond: "Yes."
In fact, he said, he had just told himself precisely that on the quiet elevator ride down.
Folks, it's OK to be disappointed with falling short of another national championship, of a 30th win in a row, of bold-face dynasty status with three titles in four years.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news