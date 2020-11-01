TigerIllustrated - The Day After

The Day After
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
First of all, a shout out to the one person who might've shown more guts this weekend than Clemson did yesterday: Paul Strelow, for swallowing hard and going with his hunch that this was going to be an absolute dogfight.
Amid a media corps that's populated by more people who are searching for autographs than for the truth, the ability to call things as you see them is treasured from this corner and should be from yours.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news