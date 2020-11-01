TigerIllustrated - The Day After

First of all, a shout out to the one person who might've shown more guts this weekend than Clemson did yesterday: Paul Strelow, for swallowing hard and going with his hunch that this was going to be an absolute dogfight.

Amid a media corps that's populated by more people who are searching for autographs than for the truth, the ability to call things as you see them is treasured from this corner and should be from yours.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!