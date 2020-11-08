TigerIllustrated - The Day After

The Day After
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Seemingly the biggest offensive line-related concern entering the season was a backup line that was glaringly low on experience.
That view was in part a function of the belief, widely espoused by the coaches, that the starting five offensive linemen were going to be excellent.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news