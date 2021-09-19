**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

I couldn't help but think back to Kirk Herbstreit's analysis toward the end of the Georgia game two weeks ago.

Chris Fowler was basically saying the loss didn't eliminate Clemson from the playoff, and they'd be right back there after once again tearing through the ACC, yada yada yada.

Herbstreit said to pump the brakes on that thinking.

"With this offensive line? I don't know man," he said. "They can lose another game, and it could be to anybody."

So one team from the Peach State delivers a reality check in Game 1, and then another brings an even more sobering one in Game 3.