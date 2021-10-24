A rising tide raises all boats.

That's the phrase that keeps coming to mind as we watch Clemson. And not in a good way.

Because the same principle seems to apply, and in reverse.

It's a bottom line game, and the Tigers aren't good or good enough right now.

But what has stood out the last two performances is that there have been glimpses that they could or should be.

Clemson ran the ball well early on Saturday. The defense was churning three-and-outs. Field position stayed tilted heavily in its favor.