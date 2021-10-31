**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

The frailties of this football team have been out in the open for a while now this season, but after a devastating loss at Pitt it was fair to wonder what we'd see (and not see) moving forward.

We said during the week this didn't feel like a team that was going off the rails in some of the ways we've seen in the past with some true dumpster fires elsewhere.

We thought the spirit and the fight remained present with this team even if its customary goal of playing for it all was off the table.