Yesterday morning we pointed out some recent history that might've been forgotten amid the exuberance of the previous two weekends.

Two years ago, Boston College was up 18 in Death Valley.

One year ago, Boston College was deep in Clemson territory twice late with a chance for the go-ahead touchdown.

Suddenly a 10-3 lead at halftime against the Eagles doesn't seem like armageddon.

No matter how bad the Eagles have looked at times this year, it probably wasn't going to be easy for Clemson in Chestnut Hill against a team that gained confidence a week earlier in a win over Louisville.

The laws of human nature seem to almost mandate emotional letdowns in the wake of victories that make young people feel like they can conquer the world.

The trick is to swallow hard and persevere through those moments, finding a way to survive and advance to the next week.