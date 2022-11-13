The look on Dabo Swinney's face when the clock struck zero said it all.

Braden Smith had just found open space on the back end of Clemson's defense and cradled a 31-yard touchdown pass.

This came two plays after Smith, wide open in the end zone, let a perfect pass sail though his hands.

All Swinney could do was take his hat off, shake his head and smile.

And it was not a smile of contentment with what he'd just seen on the previous few plays, or over the previous three-plus hours.