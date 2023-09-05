BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

One could rightfully focus on numbers from last night that simply did not make sense.

Normally when you total 422 yards (213 on the ground) and pile up 29 first downs, you score points and win.

Before last night, Clemson was 108-0 all-time when passing for 200 yards and rushing for 200.

But if you take an itemized look at all the things that had to go wrong for Clemson to end up with just seven points on the scoreboard, it starts to dawn on you that these things didn't just happen to Clemson.

Clemson made them happen.

