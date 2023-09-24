BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Positivity is not going to be popular in the immediate aftermath of a mess that results in the first 0-2 start in the ACC since 2010.

Yes, you're probably also angry that Clemson's inability to get out of its own way cost it an eighth consecutive victory over Mike Norvell and a rival team that's threatening the Tigers' ACC supremacy.

And you should be upset.

But this team gave us room for some optimism even in the wake of a devastating, mind-numbing overtime defeat.

Not many of you want to hear that right now, but we're saying it anyway.

THE DAY AFTER (For subscribers-only)

