BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A lot of time has been spent assessing Clemson's program trajectory.

Defeats to quality teams this year such as Florida State and Duke could be written off as growing pains for when the catastrophic mistakes ceased.

But it's hard to defend the talent when offensive drive after drive ended on mistakes or shortcomings by a range of players.

It's hard to call your team physical or tough when everyone across the offensive line is getting shoved around, and the defense surrenders several deciding drives by almost sheer blunt force.

And foremost, it's hard to defend the coaching when crazy and untimely mistakes are committed over and over, the self-infliction is your identity ... and let's be honest, who thought the Tigers were going to either prevent a touchdown or score one in the second overtime?

Add it all up and we believe Clemson just landed a punishing self-body blow to its overall redemption arc.

THE DAY AFTER (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!