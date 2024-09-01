BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

There's considerable risk and reward to opening the year with a marquee, high-stakes opponent.

Saturday felt like the worst-case scenario unfolding for Clemson.

Dabo Swinney's principles are forged around protecting a culture.

Times like these are when culture is going to be put to the utmost test.

THE DAY AFTER (For subscribers-only)

