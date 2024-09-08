BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's been quite a spell since Clemson was that entertaining.

And that vaguely long since the Tigers made things look easy on offense.

We spoke on the field with folks before kickoff Saturday who echoed our weeklong sentiment: Cade Klubnik needs some kind of jumpstart.

Here's believing Klubnik desperately needed the injection of confidence that inspires him to push the ball down the field, throw in the middle of the field and settle himself more in the pocket. He checked all those boxes against Appalachian State, and voila, the Tigers had pass-catchers snagging balls on the run while also gathering in some difficult grabs. Amazing how that works.

