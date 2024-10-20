Advertisement

Published Oct 20, 2024
The Day After
Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
It's a developmental game, and this is certainly a developmental season for Clemson seven games in.

The vibe from Clemson's football offices is that this team is significantly better than last year, largely because of an offense that is significantly better than last year, but also that this team is still learning and growing in a multitude of ways.

Yesterday's victory over Virginia really brought that reality home with some funky twists and turns.

There's a lot to unpack from a game like that, and probably not one premise that ties it all together.

THE DAY AFTER (For subscribers-only)

Clemson
2025Commitment List
Updated:
