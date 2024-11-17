The Day After

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The College Football Playoffs were the bar for this season, thus we understand attention centering on the hopes of making the ACC Championship game.

Our feeling since the Louisville loss, though, has been that Clemson foremost needed to get right if it's going to avoid a home calamity against South Carolina.

It's tough to say if Saturday's performance should make anyone feel any better or encouraged in that regard.

In our first feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have so much to unpack after a long afternoon in Pittsburgh.

