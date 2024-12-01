Sign up HERE and simply use promo code RIVALS24.

Had Clemson been sitting home this week as Miami and SMU prepared to play for the conference championship, Dabo Swinney's schedule would've been consumed with decisions that shape next year's team.

Roster retention would've been a major focus, with NIL and revenue-sharing licensing contracts negotiated and signed.

The early signing period is Wednesday through Friday, so there will be deals done there as well regardless.

The transfer portal window opens in eight days, and our belief is Clemson is (finally) serious about spending what it takes to compete there.

And, yes, the questions Swinney would've surely been asking himself about his coaching staff and whether it meets the standard of best.

THE DAY AFTER II

