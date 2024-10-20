BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Outside of Clemson and the ACC, other teams with seats at bigger and better tables get a regular frequency of tests that tell us more about what they are and what they aren't.

It's Oct. 20 and there's already been a long procession of these matchups in the SEC and Big Ten.

We know for a fact that these types of games are Clemson's DNA.

What we don't know is whether they are Clemson's destiny.

THE DNA OF CLEMSON FOOTBALL (For subscribers-only)

******************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!