The efficiency of Clemson football
There's certainly some sticker shock that comes from various quarters when the football coaches get yet another major raise, or there's news of another facility being built.
The Reeves Center is Clemson's forever home, but that home has undergone plenty of additions since it opened its doors in 2017. It's the product of Dabo Swinney never sitting still, always thinking about the future, always pushing to keep Clemson cutting-edge.
If you're a coach for any number of Clemson's other athletics programs, it's probably easy to look at the gargantuan football spending and wonder when they're going to throw some of that your way to help fulfill your own visions for the future.
And there are probably members of the overall Clemson community who wonder when the lavish spending is going to stop or even abate.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Yet the story of Swinney's entire tenure as Clemson's head coach has been defined by him building trust in the increasing investment.
Non-football-related & off topics forum
When Terry Don Phillips stripped the interim tag from Swinney's title, Swinney's opening salary was $800,000 and he was cool with that. After years of Clemson whipping out the checkbook for Tommy Bowden based on hope, all parties loved the novel idea of basing the pay structure on actual performance.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news