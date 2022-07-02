 TigerIllustrated - The efficiency of Clemson football
The efficiency of Clemson football

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

There's certainly some sticker shock that comes from various quarters when the football coaches get yet another major raise, or there's news of another facility being built.

The Reeves Center is Clemson's forever home, but that home has undergone plenty of additions since it opened its doors in 2017. It's the product of Dabo Swinney never sitting still, always thinking about the future, always pushing to keep Clemson cutting-edge.

If you're a coach for any number of Clemson's other athletics programs, it's probably easy to look at the gargantuan football spending and wonder when they're going to throw some of that your way to help fulfill your own visions for the future.

While there is uncertainty about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference's place in college football, there remains much anticipation for Clemson's 2022 season where expectations are for a return to the conference title game.
And there are probably members of the overall Clemson community who wonder when the lavish spending is going to stop or even abate.

Yet the story of Swinney's entire tenure as Clemson's head coach has been defined by him building trust in the increasing investment.

When Terry Don Phillips stripped the interim tag from Swinney's title, Swinney's opening salary was $800,000 and he was cool with that. After years of Clemson whipping out the checkbook for Tommy Bowden based on hope, all parties loved the novel idea of basing the pay structure on actual performance.

{{ article.author_name }}