The efficiency of Clemson football

There's certainly some sticker shock that comes from various quarters when the football coaches get yet another major raise, or there's news of another facility being built.

The Reeves Center is Clemson's forever home, but that home has undergone plenty of additions since it opened its doors in 2017. It's the product of Dabo Swinney never sitting still, always thinking about the future, always pushing to keep Clemson cutting-edge.

If you're a coach for any number of Clemson's other athletics programs, it's probably easy to look at the gargantuan football spending and wonder when they're going to throw some of that your way to help fulfill your own visions for the future.