TigerIllustrated - The Elephants In The Offensive Line Room - Part 2

There is strength in numbers, as the saying goes.

Solace can be found in them, too.

Both are applicable as Clemson fans search for answers after Clemson’s first regular season loss in three years.

Offensive line shortcomings have drawn the most ire, a response we would deem dually credible but also fueled by confirmation bias to a particularly flammable topic in recent years.

Help should be on the way, in the form of upgraded recruiting classes stocking the cupboard to a degree we have not seen in the Dabo Swinney era.

But that comes with asterisks … and maybe the need for both patience and perseverance.

In Tuesday’s first installment, we broached the various issues related to Clemson’s offensive line situation and reduced run-game production.

With today’s second and final piece, Tigerillustrated.com lays out how the Tigers have sought to address the issue from a recruiting standpoint, and where they go from here in the long-term.