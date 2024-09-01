BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The decision to schedule big brings risk-reward that Clemson fans are accustomed to, as the rewards were once bountiful for a program that Dabo Swinney lifted higher and higher, and then to the highest points imaginable.

On the field alone, the risk part is self-evident when you lose or get your doors blown off. You're 0-1 and embarrassed and all that.

But we believe it goes much deeper than that with this Clemson program, this Clemson coach, and this Clemson product, at this point in time.

THE EVALUATION OF CLEMSON FOOTBALL (For subscribers-only)

****************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!