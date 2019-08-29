The Final Word
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Ahead of tonight's season opener between No. 1-ranked Clemson and Georgia Tech in Death Valley, Tigerillustrated.com has some important, last-minute details to cover in this weekly in-season feature.
As of Thursday afternoon the Tigers were holding steady as a 37-point favorite at most Sportsbooks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news