News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 10:55:57 -0600') }} football Edit

THE FINAL WORD

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Publisher's Note: Tigerillustrated.com will release its Clemson at N.C. State Forecast late this afternoon.

In this late-week feature, we cover several important, last-minute details ahead of No. 5 Clemson (9-0, 6-0) squaring off against N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) in Raleigh (N.C.) Saturday night.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}