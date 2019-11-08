THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Publisher's Note: Tigerillustrated.com will release its Clemson at N.C. State Forecast late this afternoon.

In this late-week feature, we cover several important, last-minute details ahead of No. 5 Clemson (9-0, 6-0) squaring off against N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) in Raleigh (N.C.) Saturday night.