THE FINAL WORD
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
In this final feature prior to No. 3 Clemson (11-0, 8-0) facing in-state rival South Carolina (4-7, 3-5) at high noon in Columbia on Saturday, Tigerillustrated.com covers some important, last-minute details.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news