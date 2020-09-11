THE FINAL WORD
Tigerillustrated.com has some important, last-minute details to cover before No. 1-ranked Clemson faces Wake Forest in Winston-Salem (N.C.) Saturday night in the 2020 season-opener.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news