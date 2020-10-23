 Clemson Tigers Clemson football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 14:50:41 -0500') }} football Edit

The Final Word

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

In this weekly in-season feature, Tigerillustrated.com has some important, last-minute details to release to subscribers ahead of No. 1 Clemson hosting Syracuse on Saturday.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}