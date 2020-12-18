TigerIllustrated - The Final Word

As No. 3 Clemson (9-1, 8-1) wraps up final preparations for No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0) ahead of Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game in Charlotte (N.C.), we've got some important, last-minute details to share with subscribers in this weekly, in-season feature.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!