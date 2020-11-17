TigerIllustrated - The Florida Divide

Monday will mark the 10th anniversary of Clemson scoring the commitment from South Fort Myers (Fla.) five-star receiver Sammy Watkins – a monumental acquisition in the Tigers’ rise to national prominence.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

By that time, Clemson might also have stuffed another blowout victory against Florida State in the drawer and turned the page to a more formidable league opponent in Pittsburgh.

Imagine a 2020 Clemson fan going back in time trying to explain that to a 2010 Clemson fan.