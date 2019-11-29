THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's never been easier to draw a contrast between the football programs at Clemson and South Carolina. We don't expect that to change on Saturday in Columbia where 86 of the previous 116 meetings have been played.

So how does it shake out by tomorrow afternoon?

Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at this edition of the intrastate rivalry to find out.