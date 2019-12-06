News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 11:12:47 -0600') }} football Edit

THE FORECAST

Cris Ard, Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Virginia is the best-looking house in a bad (Coastal) neighborhood.

So is this game a concern for No. 3 Clemson?

Ahead of Saturday night's ACC Championship matchup in Charlotte, Tigerillustrated.com digs in to find out.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}