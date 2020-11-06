TigerIllustrated - THE FORECAST

THE FORECAST
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
For the second consecutive week No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0) will look to five-star true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to guide its offense under difficult circumstances, this time in South Bend where No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0) awaits.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Ahead of Saturday night's showdown on NBC, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at this top five matchup with of course our Friday score predictions.
So how will it all shake out?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news