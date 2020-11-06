TigerIllustrated - THE FORECAST

For the second consecutive week No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0) will look to five-star true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to guide its offense under difficult circumstances, this time in South Bend where No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0) awaits.

Ahead of Saturday night's showdown on NBC, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at this top five matchup with of course our Friday score predictions.

So how will it all shake out?