TigerIllustrated - THE FORECAST

Tonight No. 2 Clemson (10-1, 8-1) again finds itself in The Big Easy where its last visit was a forgettable one.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson is at the doorstep of competing for another National Championship but must first lock horns with No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 5-0), the most talented team on the Tigers' schedule to this point in the season.

So how will it all shake out? Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at tonight's top five showdown in the Superdome.