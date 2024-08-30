Advertisement

Finishing school

Finishing school

For almost all of Clemson's football history, a 30-10 record over three seasons wouldn't bring much scrutiny of the ...

 • Larry Williams
Swinney weighs in on UGA, Klubnik, injuries

Swinney weighs in on UGA, Klubnik, injuries

Tuesday morning Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media at his weekly news conference...

 • Tigerillustrated.com
Clemson - UGA: Past Recruiting Battles

Clemson - UGA: Past Recruiting Battles

What if we told you UGA offered 34 of Clemson's 85 scholarship players during their high school careers?

 • Paul Strelow
Tuesday Insider

Tuesday Insider

The guest list for Clemson's clash with UGA is growing by the day. Tiger Illustrated has more recruiting names to...

 • Paul Strelow
This UGA recruiting battle hits different

This UGA recruiting battle hits different

The Peach State remains such a crucial recruiting ground for Clemson, despite the goalposts constantly moving in...

 • Paul Strelow

Published Aug 30, 2024
THE FORECAST
Larry Williams, Paul Strelow & Cris Ard
Tigerillustrated.com

The picks are in at Tigerillustrated.com!

And our staff has reached a split decision on Saturday's outcome, so you'll need to block off a lot of time to get through our lengthy, detailed, forecast for No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 UGA.

So how will it all shake out in Atlanta?

Let's jump in!

THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)

Upcoming
Georgia
0 - 0
Georgia
Clemson
0 - 0
Clemson
-12.5, O/U 48.5
Clemson
0 - 0
Clemson
Appalachian St.
0 - 0
Appalachian St.
Clemson
0 - 0
Clemson
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
-7.5
