in other news
Finishing school
For almost all of Clemson's football history, a 30-10 record over three seasons wouldn't bring much scrutiny of the ...
Swinney weighs in on UGA, Klubnik, injuries
Tuesday morning Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media at his weekly news conference...
Clemson - UGA: Past Recruiting Battles
What if we told you UGA offered 34 of Clemson's 85 scholarship players during their high school careers?
Tuesday Insider
The guest list for Clemson's clash with UGA is growing by the day. Tiger Illustrated has more recruiting names to...
This UGA recruiting battle hits different
The Peach State remains such a crucial recruiting ground for Clemson, despite the goalposts constantly moving in...
The picks are in at Tigerillustrated.com!
And our staff has reached a split decision on Saturday's outcome, so you'll need to block off a lot of time to get through our lengthy, detailed, forecast for No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 UGA.
So how will it all shake out in Atlanta?
Let's jump in!
THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)
