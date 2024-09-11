BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

For more than a decade, Tigerillustrated.com has used Wednesday or Thursday afternoons during the season to deliver additional team-related nuggets to subscribers, which of course includes more intel on numerous true freshmen.

We are continuing that tradition this year.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson true freshman wide receiver and former Rivals100 member T.J. Moore.

WEDNESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!