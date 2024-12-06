BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

If Clemson wins Saturday night, it'll be worth a cool $4 million.

And if the Tigers get a bye in the playoffs they'd be assured $8 million from the College Football Playoffs even before playing a down in the 12-team format.

No pressure, huh?

In our second major feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, the picks are in!

Block off a good bit of time and check out our deep dive and inside look at Saturday night's matchup between SMU and Clemson in Charlotte.

So how will it all shake out in Bank Of America Stadium?

Let's jump in!

THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)