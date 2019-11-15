THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Dabo Swinney has never lost to Wake Forest and in fact nine of his 10 wins against the Demon Deacons have been by double digits.

The Tigers rolled up nearly 700 yards of offense against the Deacons a year ago in Winston-Salem. Does that happen again on Saturday against a Wake team that has a real opportunity to finish the regular season with nine wins for the first time in 12 years?

We dig in with this in-depth preview.