Juice. That's what Clemson's program seems to have now with Cade Klubnik at the controls, even if he's far from a finished product and yes even if we're still trying to wonder how the Tigers managed just one touchdown Friday night against Tennessee. That juice, energy and competitiveness was on display when Klubnik was on the field this season, particularly against North Carolina but also against Tennessee and others including his memorable relief effort against Syracuse. But it was also apparent late Friday night in painful defeat, as Klubnik sat beside Dabo Swinney during the post-game press conference. A media member asked Swinney for his response to the outside idea that Clemson has lost its fastball, lost a step, lost its claim to elite status.

After some improvement statistically in 2022, Clemson's offense figures to take another step forward with Cade Klubnik at quarterback in 2023. (AP)

Swinney didn't particularly like the question, and neither did Klubnik. The freshman didn't say anything, but all you had to do was look at his body language to know that he took some serious exception to the question. And it was a totally fair question, we would humbly submit. But you like that the guy running the show now bows up some when he hears sentiment that detractors will surely voice all offseason. Going deeper inside that personality, inside the leadership we'll see more of over the next year and beyond, is one of the reasons we decided to spend a lengthy amount of time digging further into the backstory of not just Klubnik but incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina. If Clemson is going to get back to being a playoff fixture long-term, both of these guys are going to be central figures in that pursuit. And in addition to both being differential talents, it's quite clear they are differential personalities in a rapidly changing football world that is becoming more transactional and more of a business. We'll spend this week giving subscribers an in-depth look at both quarterbacks from those who know and love them best. After another three-loss season, the next seven months are naturally going to feature plenty of questions and concerns about the direction of the program. But in examining what makes these guys tick, and what has made them elite at their craft, there's also a natural conclusion that the quarterback position is going to be in good hands. -- LARRY WILLIAMS Learning to climb the pocket, strengthening some of those sideline throws, mitigating the risks -- Klubnik has plenty of room for growth.

Yet quarterbacks rarely come out of the box ready for high-level college action, and there's all the reason in the world to think Klubnik will be an asset as Clemson's starter next season. Vizzina, though, is going to be an interesting part of the story regardless. Adding Arizona State transfer Paul Tyson gives Clemson an insurance policy that perhaps it would turn to quicker after this year's quarterback experience. But this day and age, you rarely redshirt coveted quarterback recruits. And the most likely scenario has the Tigers mutually working to get Vizzina ready -- if for no other reason than having seen the necessity of fostering competition: see the 2021 season. In excess of 205 pounds, Vizzina is thicker and carries more bulk than Klubnik will for probably at least another year, if not longer. And he's a solid athlete at his size. Vizzina also arguably possesses more zip on the intermediate throws. So there are tools.

Rivals100 QB and Clemson midyear enrollee Christopher Vizzina is less than three months away from his first collegiate practice.