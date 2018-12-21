Tigerillustrated.com

The future of Clemson's offensive line
Clemson heads to the college football playoffs with an offense fueled heavily by true freshmen and sophomore skill players. But its backbone is an offensive line of an older vintage; all five starters were recruited from the 2014-2016 classes.
An offensive lineman can provide immediate help, and there are certainly instances – as with left tackle Mitch Hyatt in 2015 – where need forces a newcomer into the lineup, ready or not.
But by and large, the position should be recruited for the long view; what you get now will define what the line looks like several years down the road, usually for skill players to-be-determined.
The bed is probably made for Trevor Lawrence the next two years based largely on what’s already on campus.
