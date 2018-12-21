Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson heads to the college football playoffs with an offense fueled heavily by true freshmen and sophomore skill players. But its backbone is an offensive line of an older vintage; all five starters were recruited from the 2014-2016 classes.

An offensive lineman can provide immediate help, and there are certainly instances – as with left tackle Mitch Hyatt in 2015 – where need forces a newcomer into the lineup, ready or not.