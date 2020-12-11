TigerIllustrated - The greater good

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes is shown here in Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday night prior to the Tigers tipping off against Maryland. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

But almost every one of these players is ravenously competitive and believes supremely in his own abilities. Quite a few have aspirations of playing professionally, and typically the best way to make that case is through individual accomplishments. And therein lies the challenge of playing all these guys. Without question, this approach makes this team better. But there's also no question that it can be a delicate situation. Talent alone didn't get these players to the level of playing major college basketball. Consummate self-confidence is also a part of the equation. Just call it ego. And just call it a remarkable accomplishment if a coach is able to successfully overcome those individual desires with a total team buy-in. Dawes ended up playing a major role in helping the Tigers pull away late after the Terps caused some havoc with their press and trimmed the deficit to 14 points. He scored all 12 of his points in the second half. He looked fresh and explosive. You could make a strong case that he wouldn't have been that fresh and explosive had he shouldered the workload he did last year.

Brownell said he was going to make that precise case to Dawes, using it as a glowing affirmation of how the Tigers' rare depth can wear teams down over the course of the game. Honor finished with 10 points in 28 minutes and was an energetic spark plug in his own right. Brownell: "I kind of mentioned to (Dawes) on the bench midway through the second half: 'Hey, get ready, You're getting ready to go back in. It's going to be a little bit more crunch time, and I need you. This is when I trust you.' And obviously he went out there and made some big-time plays."

Clemson guard John Newman III is averaging 20 minutes a contest over the first four games of the season. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

In its opening win over Mississippi State, this team got an early lesson on how much its depth can mean. Star Aamir Simms sat most of the first half of that game in foul trouble, but the Tigers still played well. You could make a strong argument that this is Clemson's deepest collection of skilled players in decades. They don't have a Marcquise Reed type who can take the ball and create his own shots in crucial situations, but they make up for that with their depth and their commitment to defending the crap out of you. Ten players played 7:42 or more in Wednesday's victory. Olivier-Maxence prosper doesn't look far away from providing an 11th body who can play significant minutes. The Tigers held Maryland to 26.1 percent shooting in the first half and forced 15 turnovers on the game. Last year, John Newman III elevated to a starting role and increased his production to 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while attempting 84 free throws and handing out 68 assists. The natural progression for him entering his junior year is to make more significant gains and handle a greater share of the scoring. Newman averaged 31.5 minutes per game last year. He played 23 against Maryland, scoring 12 crafty points. It's easy for fans to say Newman and others should just gloss over individual pursuits for collective gain. In reality the process is much more difficult to pull off. "Everyone's family and friends back home have a lot of expectations for us as individuals," Newman said. "But one thing I always told people back home, and my family, is this year is going to be a year of sacrifice. I played a lot of minutes last year. I had a big role. A lot was asked of me. "This year coming into it, I knew we had a lot of good guys, a lot of guys sitting out last year that are talented, a lot of talented young guys coming in. So I just knew this was the year I was going to have to sacrifice some things. And I'm fine with that. My high school, I came from a coach that was about sacrifice and hard work. So it wasn't too much of a difficult transition for me. I was kind of ready to sacrifice to win."