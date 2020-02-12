CLEMSON | Had Clemson never stumbled onto the revelation that is Dabo Swinney and remained a mediocre football program, it's not that hard to imagine schools from the SEC and Big Ten doing to Clemson exactly what Mississippi State and Michigan State have done to others recently.

Mike Leach left Washington State for Starkville for a new opportunity, but also for more money. Mel Tucker is reportedly leaving Colorado for East Lansing and doing it for more money, period.

This is a bad look for the Pac-12, which basically can't afford to keep up with the cash machines of the SEC and Big Ten.

(It's also a bad look for NCAA leaders arguing that more money for athletes through name, imagine and likeness rights could create competitive imbalance, but that's a column for another day).